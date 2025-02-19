Construction of rest stop on Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet Expressway may be canceled

The construction project for the rest stop at Km144+560 on the Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet Expressway through Tuy Phong District, Binh Thuan Province may be canceled.

Director of the Vinh Hao—Phan Thiet Expressway Project Management Board under the Project Management Unit No.7, the Ministry of Transport, Pham Quoc Huy stated that a handover date for the land serving the construction project for the rest stop at Km144+560 on the Vinh Hao—Phan Thiet Expressway through Tuy Phong District, Binh Thuan Province, has not been identified yet due to unresolved land clearance.

On January 24, the Ministry of Transport requested the Project Management Unit No. 7 coordinate with local authorities to complete land clearance for the rest stop construction before February 2025 so that construction could commence.

However, the planned location for the rest stop faces a legal dispute over land use rights between local households and Thang Loi Company and Phuc Thuan Company.

One more obstacle came from more than 30 hectares of land for the rest stop without the investor and the affected households and businesses have not yet consistent compensation price for land clearance, leaving the rest stop construction project at risk of cancellation.

To ensure the project's progress, the Project Management Unit No. 7 has proposed the Binh Thuan Provincial People’s Committee to assign a competent authority to clarify the legal disputes in the project area.

If a timeline for land clearance cannot be identified, the Binh Thuan Provincial People’s Committee should report to the Ministry of Transport for approval of relocating the rest stop to another location.

The Vinh Hao - Phan Thiet Expressway spans 100.8 kilometers through Binh Thuan Province and is planned to have two rest stops at Km205+092 and Km144+560.

The rest stop at Km205+092 has already started temporary operations, while the other has not been built yet due to land clearance issues.

By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong