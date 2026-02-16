Natural products carry with them unique stories of their land and people

Natural products embody culture by bridging tradition and modernity while connecting regions across the country. From the high mountains to the plains, and from vast forests to the seas, each product carries with their unique story of the land.

The "OCOP Regional Specialties and Cuisine" event attracts a large number of visitors who come to sample regional products. (Photo: SGGP/ Tam Nguyen)

In the Northwest and Northeast highlands regions, the produce embodies the pristine beauty of the mountains and forests. Moc Chau plums, Suoi Giang Shan Tuyet tea, Dong Van mint honey, Seng Cu rice, traditional smoked dried buffalo meat, smoked sausages, San Lung wine, and Mau Son wine blend with the aroma of wood smoke, traditional Vietnamese spice - doi seeds and mac khen pepper, and the sweet and astringent taste of wild apples. Born from mist, wind, water sources, high altitudes, and harsh climates, these products not only sustain local communities but also preserve indigenous knowledge, shaping the enduring identity of the Northern highlands region.

In the Red River Delta, produce is deeply tied to the fields, dikes, and countryside memories. Hai Hau is known for its sticky rice, Hung Yen for its longan, and Dai Hoang for its royal bananas. Thai Binh offers rice cakes, while Hai Duong is famous for mung bean cakes. Vu Dai village is celebrated for its braised fish, alongside traditional Vietnamese fermented soybean paste. The region also boasts Kim Son white wine and Van village white wine, each carrying the flavor of local heritage.

It's the scent of straw after the harvest, the sound of pounding rice on a winter night, the hazy smoke drifting over the village life of the Northern region where produce is always intertwined with the traditional way of life.

Fresh and graceful Hanoi’s old quarter is chilly during the Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year). The aroma of Vong sticky rice, Uoc Le pork sausage, Tay Ho lotus tea, Dien pomelo, Tranh Khuc sticky rice cake, and Thanh Tri rice rolls blend together to create a refined flavor. Hanoians cherish the produce of nature as they cherish tradition. It's not just food, but a continuation of the way of life, of the refined cultural essence of the capital city.

The North Central region, a narrow strip of land between mountains and sea, endures harsh sun and wind, yet its produce reflects the resilience of its people. Thanh Hoa is known for fermented pork sausage, rice flour cakes, and sticky rice cakes. Nghe An offers Vinh oranges, Thanh Chuong pickled bamboo shoots, eel porridge, and Nam Dan soy sauce. Ha Tinh contributes Cu Do candy, steamed rice pancake with fried spring roll, Huong Son mandarin oranges, and Can Loc wine.

These simple treats evoke a voice full of affection, and the image of a mother tending a straw fire in the windy afternoon. In the memories of those far from home, Tet in North Central Vietnam is about the steaming of chung cake cooked over a fire all night, the local produce that mothers carefully packed and sent to their sons on duty in sea and island areas.

The Central coastal region opens itself to sunshine, wind, and the sea. In Quang Tri, dishes such as pork belly porridge, fig leaf rolls, and fermented eggplant reflect simplicity shaped by hardship. Hue is renowned for banh it (sticky rice cake), while Khanh Hoa offers dried squid, and Quy Nhon is known for jellyfish noodles. The region also boasts ocean tuna, Nam O fish sauce, the celebrated Bau Da wine, and Hong Dao wine which are said to make one feel intoxicated even before drinking.

Mung bean cakes which are shaped into delicious and visually appealing fruit shapes, are sold at the rural market in Tan Thuan Dong islet in Cao Lanh Ward of Dong Thap Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Ngoc Phuc)

The products carry the salty taste of the sea, the pungent flavor of the sun, and the resilience of people who have clung to the land, villages, and sea through countless changes.

The vast Central Highlands offers coffee, pepper, macadamia nuts, honey, avocado, durian, and bamboo shoots. In the rice wine, sticky rice cooked in bamboo tubes, and Don village grilled chicken, the breath of the mountains and forests is present. Especially, Ngoc Linh ginseng, recognized as a national treasure, embodies the essence of earth and sky. It stands as a symbol of enduring vitality and a repository of indigenous knowledge.

These products from the mountains and forests have embarked on a new journey, reaching wider markets while still retaining the soul of the mountains and forests.

The Mekong Delta, enriched by alluvial soil, is home to a wealth of distinctive specialties including Tra Cuon sticky rice cakes. Ca Mau is renowned for its dried shrimp. Chau Doc produces fermented fish sauce made from linh fish and snakeskin gourami. The region also boasts wines from Xuan Thanh, Phu Le, and Go Den, Lai Vung’s famous fermented pork rolls while Soc Trang offers signature mooncakes and Vinh Long’s pineapple coconuts are unique.

Life flows with the rising water, and the Tet (Lunar New Year) arrives leisurely and full of affection. Uncle Ba Phi's hearty laughter still echoes somewhere, reflecting the optimistic spirit of the people of the river region amidst generous nature.

The Southeast region of Vietnam is characterized by warm sunshine, red basalt soil, and vast rubber plantations. Lai Thieu mangosteen, Ba Den custard apple, Tan Trieu pomelo, Long Khanh durian, Phuoc Long cashew nuts, Trang Bang rice paper - all reflect the spirit of a pioneering land, strong yet full of warmth and affection. During Tet (Lunar New Year), the area is bustling but not ostentatious, simple yet warm, reflecting the open hearts of its people.

Ho Chi Minh City is the place where products from every region converge, blending seamlessly with the rhythm of modern life. Despite its scale as a bustling metropolis, the city still carries the familiar flavors of home. Those far from home can find a piece of their Tet here. In the final days of 2025, a series of OCOP (One Commune One Product) fairs featuring hundreds of representative products from across the country took place vibrantly in Tan Dinh Ward, opening a new path for local products to reach urban consumers and the world. On New Year's Eve, the city quieted down very gently!

As spring arrives, the feeling of nature’s bounty is found not only in food but also quietly preserved in memories and family bonds.

Nâng niu sản vật đất trời

Mẹ bày mâm cỗ cúng mời tổ tiên

Giao thừa sum họp thiêng liêng

Mẹ chưa vơi hết nỗi niềm nhân gian

Giao thừa sương khói chưa tan

Mẹ trông xuân đến trời quang nắng hồng

Nước non ngàn dặm mênh mông

Giao thừa có mẹ ấm lòng chúng con

(Cherishing the bounty of nature

Mother prepares the offering tray to invite our ancestors

A sacred reunion on New Year's Eve

Mother's worries about humanity are still fresh

The mist and smoke of New Year's Eve haven't yet dissipated

Mother awaits the arrival of spring with clear skies and rosy sunshine

The vast expanse of land and water

With Mother's presence on New Year's Eve, our hearts are warmed)

In the transitional moment between the old year and the new, from the simple feast, the warm spirit of the countryside permeates every step. Preserving and cherishing the bounty of nature is not only about preserving the flavors of Tet, but also about safeguarding the cultural foundation, livelihoods, and identity of each region within the flow of national development.

By Van Khac - Translated by Anh Quan