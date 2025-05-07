Compensation plan of HCMC – Moc Bai expressway to be publicized

According to the Department of Economics and Investment Management under the Ministry of Construction, the compensation, support, and resettlement plan for the HCMC – Moc Bai expressway construction project is expected to be approved in June.

The intersection point where Ring Road 3 and Ho Chi Minh City - Moc Bai expressway meet

Component project 1 (expressway construction) of the Chi Minh City – Moc Bai expressway is being accelerated, while its feasibility study report is expected to be submitted for appraisal in mid-May and for approval by the end of the month.

According to the plan, the project's BOT contract will be signed in September 2025. Construction is expected to start in January 2026, be completed, and be put into operation by the end of 2027. Currently, four investors are interested in the project, including two foreign investors.

Relevant units are currently working with each other to clarify the documents for the appraisal of the feasibility study report for component project 2 (construction of frontage roads and overpasses over the expressway) of Ho Chi Minh City – Moc Bai expressway. The project is expected to be kicked off in September and put into operation in April 2027.

Regarding component project 3 of the compensation, assistance, and resettlement plan for the section running through Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Construction is coordinating with local authorities and functional agencies to update the land acquisition area maps. The site clearance compensation board of Cu Chi District will advise the District People's Committee to develop and publicize a compensation plan associated with the organization of dialogues to collect opinions from residents affected by the project from May 10 to June 20.

The approval of the compensation, support, and resettlement plan; issuance of land acquisition decisions; and disbursement of payments for agricultural and residential land that were voluntarily handed over by residents ahead of schedule in Phase 1 will be carried out in June. The site handover will begin in July and is expected to be completed by December.

In August 2024, the Prime Minister approved the investment policy of the first phase of the Ho Chi Minh City-Moc Bai expressway project under the model of a build-operate-transfer (BOT) contract.

In the first phase, the Ho Chi Minh City—Moc Bai expressway has a route length of 51km, including 24.7km passing through Ho Chi Minh City and 26.3km running through Tay Ninh. It will start from Ring Road 3 in Ho Chi Minh City’s Cu Chi District, span over the Vam Co River, and link up to Moc Bai International Border Gate in Tay Ninh Province’s Ben Cau District.

The road is designed with four lanes and a designed speed of 120 km/h with a total capital of more than VND19,600 billion (US$755.86 million), including nearly VND9,700 billion (US$374 million) coming from the State budget, accounting for over 49 percent of the total investment cost.

By Minh Anh—Translated by Kim Khanh