Collection of valuable Vietnamese artworks auctioned in France

A collection of ten artworks by Jacques Lebas, a close friend of Victor Tardieu who is the founder of the Indochina School of Fine Arts, will be auctioned at the French auction house, Aguttes, in France on February 18.

A painting by artist Le Pho with an estimated value of around EUR30,000- 50,000 (Aguttes Auction house)

Jacques Lebas also taught art history at the Indochina College of Fine Arts (now known as the Vietnam University of Fine Arts) from 1929.

The collection includes two oil paintings on wood panels created by Victor Tardieu with a price range between EUR 3,000 and EUR 5,000.

There are also four oil paintings on canvas by students of the Indochina College of Fine Arts, created around 1932-1933. These four oil paintings on canvas reflect the particular emphasis the Indochina College of Fine Arts placed on direct painting techniques.

One of the highlights is a painting by artist Le Pho, with an estimated value of around EUR30,000-50,000.

In addition, the auction will feature artifacts such as a large imperial carpet from the Qing Dynasty, with an estimated value of around EUR8,000-12,000.

By Thien Thanh—Translated by Kim Khanh