Cold weather to arrive early

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has recently issued a report predicting trends in cold air and temperatures from September 2024 to February 2025.

Specifically, cold air will arrive in September and October. It is expected that the intensity and frequency of cold air will increase in November and become more frequent in December 2024 and January 2025.

Severe cold spells and frost are likely to cover the whole Northern region in the second half of December.

In January and February 2025, severe cold with frigid temperatures will continue to affect the northern provinces, event bringing frost and ice in the mountainous areas.

Meteorological experts said that severe cold air waves will spread to the Central and Southern regions, leading to a significant decrease in temperatures over the South.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

