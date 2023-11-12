Cold spell hits North, heavy rain sweeps through Central Vietnam

|
Cold air waves possibly spread to the South Central region. (Photo: NCHF)
Mr. Nguyen Van Huong, Head of the Weather Forecasting Department at the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, issued a warning on the afternoon of November 12, stating that this marks the strongest cold air mass since the onset of this winter, resulting in a widespread and intense cold spell.
According to Mr. Nguyen Van Huong, the cold air will start to impact Hanoi and the Northern region tonight, extending to the North Central region, South Central Coast, and possibly reaching the South Central region.
Tonight, the lowest temperature in the Northern region is expected to drop to around 16-19 degrees Celsius. The cold spell will persist from the night of November 12 until November 14 or 15.
From the night of the 12th to the 16th and 17th of November, the Central region is forecasted to experience extensive heavy rainfall. The region stretching from Thua Thien Hue to Quang Nam could receive rainfall ranging from 300-500mm, and some areas might even receive higher precipitation. The flood impact is expected to be concentrated in Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, and Quang Nam.
As of noon on November 12, the cold air waves have arrived in Cao Bang and Lang Son. Temperatures have begun to drop, with shower rain reported in some areas.
Sa Ky - Ly Son boat route temporarily suspended from Nov 13 due to rough sea conditions
On the morning of November 12, the Port Management Board and the Inland Waterway Port Authority of Quang Ngai Province announced a temporary suspension of operations on the Sa Ky - Ly Son route and vice versa, beginning tomorrow, November 13, due to adverse sea conditions.
|
On the morning of November 12, residents and tourists board a boat to leave Ly Son Island for the mainland of Quang Ngai.
As a result of the intensified cold air on November 13, the waters of Quang Ngai, encompassing Ly Son Island, are forecasted to encounter strong winds reaching level 6, with gusts up to level 7. Following this, the cold air possibly strengthens even more on November 16 and 17, bringing winds of level 7 and gusts at levels 8-9. The sea conditions will be extremely rough, and the weather is expected to become highly complex.
Due to the extended rough sea conditions, transportation services on the Sa Ky - Ly Son and Lon Island - Be Island routes will be temporarily halted starting tomorrow, November 13.
On November 12, six extra boat trips were organized to support passenger travel between the Ly Son Island port and the mainland. The first boat from Ly Son Island to the mainland set sail at 7:30 a.m., accommodating 90 passengers, with the majority being local residents and tourists.
Since the morning of November 12, Quang Ngai Province has experienced rainfall. According to the provincial Hydro-Meteorological Station, the water levels in rivers across the province are changing slowly and are currently at alert level 1.
A warning has been issued from November 13 to November 18, indicating the potential for flooding with water level fluctuations in the upper reaches of rivers ranging from 4 to 7 meters and in the lower reaches from 3 to 5 meters. During this period, peak levels on some rivers may reach alert levels 2 to 3, with some rivers exceeding level 3. It is crucial to pay attention and take precautions along rivers and small streams, as floods may rise rapidly in response to heavy rainfall.
|
On November 12, Quang Ngai Province starts experiencing rain, and there is a possibility that from November 13, the rainfall on Ly Son Island could range from 80-180mm.
Moreover, there are occurrences of flash floods and landslides on slopes, along rivers, and streams in mountainous districts such as Tra Bong, Son Ha, Son Tay, Ba To, and Minh Long. Widespread flooding will affect low-lying areas, riverbanks, and urban zones across the province.
Floods may cause damage to bridges, culverts, and drainage systems, with significant repercussions for aquaculture areas, the environment, people's livelihoods, and various socio-economic activities.