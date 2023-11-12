Cold spell hits North, heavy rain sweeps through Central Vietnam

The cold air will start to impact Hanoi and the Northern region tonight, extending to the North Central region, South Central Coast, and possibly reaching the South Central region.

Mr. Nguyen Van Huong, Head of the Weather Forecasting Department at the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, issued a warning on the afternoon of November 12, stating that this marks the strongest cold air mass since the onset of this winter, resulting in a widespread and intense cold spell.

Tonight, the lowest temperature in the Northern region is expected to drop to around 16-19 degrees Celsius. The cold spell will persist from the night of November 12 until November 14 or 15.

From the night of the 12th to the 16th and 17th of November, the Central region is forecasted to experience extensive heavy rainfall. The region stretching from Thua Thien Hue to Quang Nam could receive rainfall ranging from 300-500mm, and some areas might even receive higher precipitation. The flood impact is expected to be concentrated in Thua Thien Hue, Da Nang, and Quang Nam.

As of noon on November 12, the cold air waves have arrived in Cao Bang and Lang Son. Temperatures have begun to drop, with shower rain reported in some areas.