Cold front produces thundery downpours over Northern region

The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting indicated that a cold front continued to impact the entire Northern region and a part of the North Central region through Sunday.

During the cold air wave, the lowest temperatures in these areas average between 20 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, even dropping to below 19 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.



From Sunday to late Monday, both the midland and Red River Delta regions including Hoa Binh are forecast to experience moderate to heavy rainfalls of 40-120 mm, associated with torrential rains exceeding 200 mm and thunderstorms along with risks of whirlwinds, lightning, hail and gusty winds.

Under the impacts of a tropical convergence zone, the Northern region and middle of the East Sea comprising the Paracel Islands, the waters from Quang Ngai to Khanh Hoa provinces, the Gulf of Tonkin and the Gulf of Thailand will see heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The capital city of Hanoi continued to brace for extreme rain, associated with the possibility of cyclones, lightning and blustery winds.

The average temperatures in the capital city range between 22 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius.

Both the Central Highlands and Southern regions remained unchanged from thundery showers, primarily in the evenings.

