Cold air to arrive few days later than predicted

SGGP

Meteorological experts indicated that the cold air would move from the north to the south about two or three days later than initially forecast.

It is anticipated that the capital city of Hanoi will get cold on November 20, with nighttime and early morning temperatures ranging from 17 degrees Celsius to 19 degrees Celsius.

md.jpg
Illustrative photo

Since the afternoon of November 18, the capital city of Hanoi has experienced dark skies and drizzles, but the temperature has not yet dropped significantly. From now until November 20, the Central provinces from Ha Tinh to Binh Dinh are warned of rain, notably cold weather along with rain over the province of Ha Tinh.

Meanwhile, both the Southern and Central Highlands regions will experience scattered showers in the evenings and sunny daytime. The National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting also warned of high tides in the Southern region.

As recorded at 2 p.m. on November 18, water levels at the Vung Tau station reached 4.19 meters. It is forecast that high tides will continue along coastal areas from Vung Tau to Ca Mau on the following day.

In related news, typhoon Manyi maintains a fast-moving speed of 20 kilometers per hour toward the west-northwest after entering the East Sea.

huong.jpg
The path forcast of storm Manyi (Photo: the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting)

According to the National Center for Hydrological and Meteorological Forecasting, at 4 a.m. on November 19, the storm's center was located at approximately 18.9 degrees north latitude and 115.0 degrees east longitude in the northern waters of the East Sea, about 390 kilometers northeast of the Paracel Islands.

The maximum sustained wind near the storm’s center reached 89 kilometers to 102 kilometers per hour, with an hourly speed of at least 15 kilometers.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting predicted that the storm would downgrade gradually on November 19 due to the impact of the cold front.

By November 20, the storm is forecast to turn west-southwest at a maximum speed of 15 kilometers per hour, and potentially downgrade to a tropical depression and gradually dissipate offshore in the Central region on November 21.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

