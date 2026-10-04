Coffee exports reach US$6.6 billion in first nine months of 2026

Vietnam’s coffee exports reached nearly 1.5 million tons in the first nine months of 2026, with strong shipment growth helping offset weaker prices and generate US$6.6 billion in export revenue.

Vietnam's coffee exports maintained positive volume growth in the first nine months of 2026, reaching nearly 1.5 million tons and earning approximately US$6.6 billion, according to the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association on October 3.

Farmers in Lam Dong harvest coffee. Photo: Contributor

In September alone, Vietnam exported around 124,000 tons of coffee, up 53 percent compared to the same period in 2025. This surge contributed to significantly pushing the total export volume in the nine-month period higher than that of the corresponding period last year, demonstrating sustained delivery demand and trade activities.

Specifically, over the past nine months, Vietnam achieved an export volume of nearly 1.5 million tons of coffee, an increase of 16.2 percent year-on-year. Export turnover reached about US$6.6 billion, down 7 percent year-on-year, mainly due to lower average export price levels compared to the previous year. The average coffee export price index for the nine months dropped 16.66 percent compared to the same period last year.

Despite export prices facing pressure, the strong growth in volume remains a notable highlight of the country's coffee industry. In particular, the 53 percent increase in September indicates an improvement in export activities toward the end of the 2025-2026 crop year.

Entering the 2026-2027 coffee production crop year starting in November 2026, new supply is expected to create further momentum for export activities in the remaining months of this year.

Improving quality, increasing the proportion of processed products, and diversifying markets continue to be crucial directions to enhance the export value of Vietnamese coffee.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan