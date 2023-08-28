Coach Troussier calls up 10 players from 2023 AFF U23 championship-winning team

Ten players in the Vietnamese U23 football team, who recently returned from Thailand after the 2023 AFF U23 Championship, had captured the attention of Coach Philippe Troussier.

After deliberations with his colleagues, the French coach on August 27 unveiled the roster of the Vietnamese U23 national football team to gear up for the 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers.

This marks a crucial training phase in the mission to conquer the 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers, prompting Coach Philippe Troussier to handpick the finest talents for refining the ultimate preparations. Accordingly, ten players who recently secured the championship title at the 2023 AFF U23 Championship with the Vietnamese U23 national football team were included in this list. These ten players encompass goalkeeper Nguyen Van Viet, defenders Tran Nam Hai, Nguyen Hong Phuc, Luong Duy Cuong, Nguyen Ngoc Thang, midfielders Dinh Xuan Tien, Vo Hoang Minh Khoa, Khuat Van Khang, and forwards Bui Vi Hao and Nguyen Minh Quang.

In addition, the French strategist has meticulously chosen and kept some standout players from the pool of 22 in the initial summon. Prominent individuals in this group comprise goalkeeper Cao Van Binh, Doan Huy Hoang, defenders Dang Tuan Phong, Vo Minh Trong, Ho Van Cuong, and midfielders Huynh The Hieu and Le Quoc Nhat Nam.

Within this roster, there are additional players who were unable to attend the first call due to their club commitments in the 2023 V-League, such as defenders Tran Quang Thinh, Vu Tien Long, Phan Tuan Tai, midfielders Le Van Do, Huynh Cong Den, Hoang Van Toan, Nguyen Thai Son, as well as forwards Nguyen Van Tung and Nguyen Thanh Nhan.

According to the schedule, the Vietnamese U23 national football team, preparing for the 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers, will gather for training starting on August 29 at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Center. Player Nguyen An Khanh, presently with U19 Sigma Olomouc in the Czech Republic, will rejoin the team on August 31 upon his return to the country.