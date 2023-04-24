Coach Philippe Troussier names 24 players of men’s U22 football squad

Head coach Philippe Troussier has crossed out seven names to make a shortlist of the men’s U22 football team for the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Cambodia.

The seven are Tran Trung Kien, Ha Van Phuong, Tran Van Thang, Nguyen Nam Truong, Nguyen Huu Nam, Nguyen Duc Viet, and Pham Dinh Duy.

The remainders are scheduled to fly to Cambodia on April 26.

Troussier will continue to wipe out three more ahead of Vietnam’s opening match against Laos on April 30.

Vietnam will play in Group B alongside Laos, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Vietnam won the SEA Games men's football gold medal in the last two events, beating Indonesia 3-0 in the final of 2019 and Thailand 1-0 in the final of 2022.

Troussier became the head coach of Vietnam's national and U23 men’s squads on March 1, 2023. His three-year contract with the Vietnam Football Federation will last until July 31, 2026.

Apart from SEA Games 32, a series of tournaments await the French coach and his teams such as the 2024 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers, and 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.