CNN names Vietnamese dumpling among world’s tastiest

Banh bot loc (Vietnamese tapioca dumpling), a specialty originating from the former imperial capital of Hue, has been selected as one of the world’s 35 tastiest dumplings by CNN.

As introduced by CNN, Banh bot loc is Vietnamese pork and shrimp dumpling with wrappers made from tapioca flour.

When cooked, tapioca flour becomes clear, giving the dumpling its translucent appearance and the wrapper its chewy texture.

The tapioca dumplings are available across Vietnam in two major variations: wrapped in banana leaves and steamed, or boiled.

In some food stalls, you can order pork sausage (cha) to eat with the dumplings. A serving will cost from VND15,000-20,000 (US$0.6-0.8).

Other dumplings on the list were Xiaolongbao (Chinese dumplings steamed in bamboo baskets), Siomay (Indonesian steamed fish dumplings), Hong Kong-style shrimp wonton, kartoffelknoedel potato dumplings in Germany and Japanese gyoza.

The Vietnamese dumpling gained previous international recognition when it was put on CNN’s list of the world’s 30 most delicious steamed cakes, accompanied by worldwide favorites such as Shanghai’s baozi (steamed buns) and Italy’s ravioli.

Vietnamplus