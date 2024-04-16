Culture/art

CNN names Vietnamese dumpling among world’s tastiest

Banh bot loc (Vietnamese tapioca dumpling), a specialty originating from the former imperial capital of Hue, has been selected as one of the world’s 35 tastiest dumplings by CNN.

vietnamese_dumpling_among_worlds_tastiest.png
Banh bot loc (Vietnamese tapioca dumpling) has been named one of the world’s 35 tastiest dumplings by CNN. (Photo courtesy of Fanpage Thua Thien Hue)

As introduced by CNN, Banh bot loc is Vietnamese pork and shrimp dumpling with wrappers made from tapioca flour.

When cooked, tapioca flour becomes clear, giving the dumpling its translucent appearance and the wrapper its chewy texture.

The tapioca dumplings are available across Vietnam in two major variations: wrapped in banana leaves and steamed, or boiled.

In some food stalls, you can order pork sausage (cha) to eat with the dumplings. A serving will cost from VND15,000-20,000 (US$0.6-0.8).

Other dumplings on the list were Xiaolongbao (Chinese dumplings steamed in bamboo baskets), Siomay (Indonesian steamed fish dumplings), Hong Kong-style shrimp wonton, kartoffelknoedel potato dumplings in Germany and Japanese gyoza.

The Vietnamese dumpling gained previous international recognition when it was put on CNN’s list of the world’s 30 most delicious steamed cakes, accompanied by worldwide favorites such as Shanghai’s baozi (steamed buns) and Italy’s ravioli.

Vietnamplus

Tags

Banh Bot Loc Vietnamese Tapioca Dumpling Hue Tastiest Dumplings CNN

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn