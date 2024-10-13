Unique grapefruit market in central province

Every year, during the Phuc Trach grapefruit harvest season, people and traders from all over flock to both sides of the National Highway 15A and the market in Huong Khe town in Ha Tinh Province to attend a flea and street market.

This market in Ha Tinh Province’s Huong Khe District sells only one kind of fruit - famous Phuc Trach grapefruit. The market typically runs from late August to October, gradually winding down as the harvest season ends.

The entire market buzzes with activity, filled with the sound of laughter and the bustling noise of grapefruit being transported. At the market, Phuc Trach grapefruits are displayed, piled on small tarps on vacant land along the highway, near the train station and market, in front of houses, packed into sacks, or placed on carts and small trucks.

Once sellers and buyers agree on prices, the grapefruits are loaded onto various transport means to be distributed to different areas, wholesale markets, supermarkets, and shopping centers both within and outside Ha Tinh Province.

Huong Khe District known as the capital of Phuc Trach grapefruit in central Vietnam spans about 2,768 hectares, with over 1,900 hectares dedicated to producing grapefruits. This fruit is predominantly cultivated in Phuc Trach, Huong Trach, Huong Do, Loc Yen, Gia Pho, Huong Thuy, Huong Giang, Ha Linh, Phuc Dong, and Dien My communes.

This year, the total yield of Phuc Trach grapefruits is estimated to reach nearly 23,000 tons, bringing in billions of Vietnamese dong in economic value. Phuc Trach grapefruit is a notable, distinctive agricultural product and a key crop that supports economic growth, poverty reduction, and wealth creation for thousands of households in Huong Khe District.

The Phuc Trach grapefruit brand has been granted a geographical indication certificate by the Intellectual Property Office under the Ministry of Science and Technology) and is one of the 39 geographical indications in Vietnam protected by the EU since August 1, 2020. The production process of Phuc Trach grapefruit adheres to VietGAP, GlobalGap, and organic standards and is certified to ensure food safety.

