Close-in blast-out of Youth Fest 2023

Over 500 torches lighted up Pham Ngoc Thach Street in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City last night to officially close the Youth Fest 2023.

The Youth Fest 2023 under the message “New Generation - Adaptation - Connection and Share” took place from March 24 to 26, attracting the participation of over 30,000 union members, young people and tourists.

On the last day of the youth festival, thousands of union members and young people gathered at the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Cultural House to experience many interesting activities such as drum and trumpet performances, workshops on baking, poster design and performances of dancing and comedy groups.

A special art performance program with the theme "New Generation - Adaptation - Connection and Share” really blasted out, connecting the youth of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Youth Fest is a colorful cultural event of Ho Chi Minh City youth and children, organized by the Standing Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union this month- Youth Month to mark the founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (March 26).

Some photos at the closing ceremony of Youth Fest 2023: