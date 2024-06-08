City’s leader gives directives for implementation of key transport projects

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Architecture was assigned to collaborate with relevant departments, sectors and units to update the projects of the adjusted general planning of the city to 2040, a vision to 2060.

Deputy Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong required the Department of Planning and Architecture to promptly collaborate with relevant departments, sectors, units to update the projects of the adjusted general planning of the city to 2040, vision to 2060 together with the general planning of Thu Duc City to 2040 and other relevant projects of planning following the proposals of the municipal Department of Transport and the adjustment of Metro Line No.6 and over-head road along Ring Road No.2.

The tasks were assigned by the Deputy Chairman regarding the implementation progress of the Ring Road No.2 construction investment project in Ho Chi Minh City, section No.1 from Phu Huu Bridge to Vo Nguyen Giap Street and section No.2 from Vo Nguyen Giap Street to Pham Van Dong Street.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport was assigned to collaborate with the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City and relevant units to consult, propose and submit to the municipal People’s Committee the project boundary to implement the compensation and site clearance in advance of June 10.

After announcing the results of the project’s architectural design competition, it is important to organize appraisal and submit to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for approval on the construction of component projects to ensure the set schedule.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City assigned the Appraisal Council for Public Investment Programs and Projects to promptly preside over and collaborate with Thu Duc City and relevant departments, sectors and units to appraise the feasibility study report of the component project No.2 on compensation and resettlement for the construction investment of Ring Road No.2 (section No.1 and section No.2) to submit the HCMC People’s Committee in advance of June 20.

As for the construction investment project of Ring Road No.4 in Ho Chi Minh City, the municipal Department of Transport was assigned to quickly work with general consultancy units for project implementation and collaborate with the Departments of Transport of Long An, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Ba Ria – Vung Tau provinces and departments and sectors of Ho Chi Minh City to report the project implementation progress, difficulties, obstacles and proposal of solutions.

The perspective of the Thu Thiem No.4 Bridge

Concerning the construction projects of Thu Thiem No.4 Bridge and Can Gio Bridge, relevant departments, sectors and units were assigned to propose to the HCMC People’s Committee the architecture plan ensuring the economic and technical efficiency of the projects; implement the appraisal of the projects according to regulations; review and adjust the capital sources for the implementation of the above-mentioned projects, ensuring flexible and effective capital regulation; consult and make proposals to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee before June 15.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong