City seeks ways to promote traditional dance

A traditional dance performance at the 8th HCMC Dance Arts Festival 2024

Traditional dance has been a challenging subject for young choreographers for many years. The 8th HCMC Dance Arts Festival 2024 which took place from October 18- 21 presented around 36 works in different genres, including seven folk dance performances and two pieces of ritual folk dances

People's Artist Ha The Dung, Permanent Vice President of the HCMC Dancers' Association and Chairman of the jury of the 8th HCMC Dance Arts Festival 2024 said that the declining number of art troupes registering for and competing in the category of folk dance at the festival has been recognized for many years. Much effort has been made but it is not effective. Folk dance is a typical fundamental of dancing cultural identity, making recognition for the country's dance culture. However, choreographers, especially young choreographers, are facing a lack of accurate information and standardized knowledge about traditional culture, dance, music, and costumes due to the shortage of textbooks and other teaching resources.

The lack of specialized knowledge about traditional dance is also considered a reason why choreographers must combine contemporary dance techniques and folk dance to address shortcomings and attract audiences.

President of the HCMC Dancers' Association Le Nguyen Hieu noted that the application of contemporary dance techniques in performing folk dance must be implemented cautiously to preserve the essence of folk culture.

According to opinions, folk music has an unchanging traditional nature but most types of traditional dance have been constructed in developmental processes. Choreographers and artists can create works associated with traditional and contemporary elements and incorporate advanced equipment such as costumes, LED screens, and electronic sound and lighting techniques to highlight the diversity and richness of folk dance that it possesses and attract young audiences.

The important thing is that the combination should still maintain and preserve the core values of folk music. It requires artists to study and understand the specific cultural identity standards of each type of folk dance, choreographer Ha Thanh Hau said.

Participants said that the task of collecting folk dances, data digitalization, and teaching activities at training facilities are important things to preserve and promote traditional dance.

Choreographer Pham Ngoc Phat suggested the HCMC Dancers' Association could invest in making short videos promoting folk dances on social media platforms, and open more folk dance classes for young people to foster their love for traditional dance.

In addition, localities should encourage the organization of folk dance competitions to promote traditional dance and combine it with social development.

The 8th HCMC Dance Arts Festival 2024 took place at the Military Theater in the city from October 18- 21 attracted around 20 dance troupes from HCMC and neighboring provinces. The biennial festival, organized by the HCMC Dancers' Association presented around 36 works in different genres, including traditional folk dance, contemporary folk dance, contemporary dance, and ballet.

Related News 8th HCMC Dance Arts Festival 2024 attracts 20 dance troupes

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh