8th HCMC Dance Arts Festival 2024 attracts 20 dance troupes

Around 20 dance troupes from HCMC and neighboring provinces will participate in the 8th HCMC Dance Arts Festival 2024 from October 18- 21.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The biennial festival, organized by the HCMC Dancers Association will present around 36 works in different genres, including traditional folk dance, contemporary folk dance, contemporary dance, and ballet.

This year's festival aims to honor love for the country, the land, and the Vietnamese people, respond to the “Studying and Following President Ho Chi Minh's Ideology, Morality, and Lifestyle” program, and mark the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025)

The award ceremony will be held at the Military Theater in the city on October 21.

By Thuy Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh