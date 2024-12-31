City leaders honor significant achievements of HCMC Buddhist Sangha in 2024

The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City on December 31 held a conference to review its works in 2024 and set goals, tasks and Buddhist programs and activities for 2025.

Venerable monks preside over the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The conference took place at Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda in District 10, with the participation of Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s Executive Council.

Venerable monks and nuns attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On the side of Ho Chi Minh City leadership, Standing Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Trung, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Tran Xuan Dien and Deputy Head of the municipal Department of Religious Affairs Nguyen Van Luong attended the conference.

Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, Head of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Speaking at the summary conference, Most Venerable Thich Le Trang, Head of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City stated that in 2024, the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha paid significant attention to national and Buddhist commemorations, events and major holidays; raised more than VND3.5 billion (US$136,904) to support people in the Northern region affected by storms and floods.

Additionally, the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha coordinated the implementation of various charitable and social welfare programs with over VND735 billion (US$28.7 million).

On behalf of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Executive Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, Senior Venerable Thich Trung Nguyen presents the report on the Buddhist activities of 2024. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Most Venerable Thich Tri Duc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha's Executive Committee, presented the draft program for the Buddhist activities of the Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha for 2025, with ten goals and 20 tasks. Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha's Executive Committee has determined to apply digital technology in all its activities.

In 2025, the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha will focus on cooperating with the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s Central Committee and various agencies and Ho Chi Minh City to organize the United Nations Vesak celebration in Ho Chi Minh City and the grand commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30); actively participate in patriotic emulation movements and campaigns initiated by various levels of government and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee.

Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Trung speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Speaking at the conference, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Trung congratulated the city's Buddhist achievements in 2024; and also praised the efforts of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City for various activities related to the city's social welfare and campaigns, notably solidarity and financial support to residents affected by typhoon Yagi.

These efforts have significantly contributed to the overall achievements of Ho Chi Minh City and the country.

Collectives and individuals receive certificates of commendation at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

He expressed a desire to continue to receive support, assistance and cooperation from the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City through various campaigns and major celebrations.

At the conference, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha awarded certificates of commendation to the collective of the Executive Committee of the Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City, Thu Duc City and districts, and the Buddhists of Vietnam Quoc Tu Pagoda. On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee leadership, Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Tran Xuan Dien gives the certificates of commendation to the collective of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Buddhist Sangha. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung) Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Trung gives the certificates of commendation from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung) Additionally, the People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City awarded certificates of commendation to collectives and individuals of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Ho Chi Minh City, Thu Duc City, 21 districts, the Editorial Board of Giac Ngo Newspaper and the Social Charity Board of Giac Ngo Newspaper.

By Thu Hoai- Translated by Huyen Huong