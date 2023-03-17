City leader urges to finish resettlement areas for Ring Road No.3 project

In her speech, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le appreciated the efforts of Binh Chanh District, especially the three related communes, in propagandizing the benefits of Ring Road No.3 to local residents for their cooperation.

She then stressed the importance of informing inhabitants about land clearance and compensation alternatives, along with a reminder that the local authorities must understand all opinions of relevant people to offer suitable support for them to settle down their life. Sensible monitoring must be done after installing project boundary signposts to prevent encroachment.

To ensure the progress of these subprojects, the Chairwoman asked that related state departments and agencies actively cooperate with Binh Chanh District as well as other areas affected by the projects to address potential legal issues for land clearance and resident resettlement.

Simultaneously, Binh Chanh District must take care of essential public facilities in new resettlement areas to guarantee that involved people can stabilize their life as soon as possible. This means speeding up the construction and repair progress of resettlement areas like Vinh Loc B apartment blocks.

The HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment should submit its proposal on the issuance of land use right certificate for An Ha Resettlement Area to ensure the rights of related people.

Chairwoman Le stated that since the project workload is still rather heavy and Binh Chanh District has the largest land clearance surface area, it is necessary for all relevant state agencies and local authorities to carefully review legal aspects and deploy measures to avoid multi-resettlement of any households.



In his report, Vice Chairman of Binh Chanh District People’s Committee Nguyen Van Tai said that the section of Ring Road No.3 passing Binh Chanh District is 15km long, going through the communes of Pham Van Hai, Le Minh Xuan, and Binh Loi. The total land clearance surface area is 146 ha, affecting 393 households and organizations.

Among them, 128 cases are eligible for resettlement and 47 are not. Those 128 cases are planned to move to the land lots in An Ha Resettlement Area and apartments in the 30-hectare Vinh Loc B apartment block. These people will receive corresponding land or apartment use right certificates.

The Land Clearance and Compensation Committee of the district has finished checking the value of houses and land-related assets as well as their legal status for all 393 cases.

To maintain the progress of Ring Road No.3 and other projects passing Binh Chanh District, the local authorities proposed that HCMC People’s Committee, the HCMC departments of Finance, Planning and Investment deliver instructions on hiring a consultation unit for price valuation and allocate budget for this task, on estimating the expense for major repairs at Vinh Loc B Resettlement Area.

Proper guidance should also be given for investors to urgently work with Vietnam Electricity – HCMC to move electricity poles and complete legal dossiers to retrieve land of pylons for the 500kV Pleiku – Phu Lam line.



Before this working session, the delegation had visited and delivered gifts to 5 poor households having to resettle.