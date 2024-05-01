Cho Quan Hospital Prison relic site offers 10 days of opening to visitors

The national historical relic at Cho Quan Hospital Prison, where General Secretary Tran Phu sacrificed his life, in HCMC’s District 5 greeted hundreds of visitors on Labor Day (May 1).

According to the People's Committee of District 5, the historical site will open to visitors from May 1 - 10 to mark the 120th birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Tran Phu (May 1, 1904 – 2024).

The relic site will temporarily close for the second phase of the upgrade project to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The upgrade project of the national historical relic at Cho Quan Hospital Prison (now known as HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases) was kicked off on December 28, 2023, with a total capital of VND100 billion (US$3.9 million).

The project aims to restore and preserve the national historical relic of the Cho Quan Hospital Prison to be worthy of a national relic and to meet the needs of visiting, researching, and learning about the revolutionary history of the people of HCMC and the country. It will also create a space to keep and display historical, cultural, and fine arts values as well as educate patriotic tradition for generations.

Cho Quan Hospital was built in 1864 for the treatment of infectious and mental illnesses. There was also a detention area in the hospital to keep Vietnamese revolutionaries from the French colonial government, including the first General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tran Phu.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh