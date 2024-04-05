Activities mark 120th birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Tran Phu

A press conference on organizing activities marking the 120th birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Tran Phu (May 1, 1904 - 2024) was held on April 5 in Ha Tinh Province.

At the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The event was co-organized by the Propaganda and Education Board of the Party Committee of Ha Tinh Province, the provincial Department of Information and Communications, and the Journalists’ Association.

Under the program, a flowers and incense ceremony commemorating the first General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tran Phu will take place on April 16 at the tomb area in his birthplace in Chau Linh Hamlet, Tung Anh Commune, Duc Tho District.

A seminar themed “General Secretary Tran Phu - a loyal, indomitable communist soldier, an outstanding son of the nation" will be held by the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics in collaboration with the Propaganda and Education Board of the Party Committee of Ha Tinh Province on April 16.

The seminar is expected to attract around 200 delegates, including 34 researchers, scientists, professors, doctors, and representatives of the ministries and departments.

The discussion will review the life, a glorious revolutionary career, and the great contribution of Party General Secretary Tran Phu to the Party, the Vietnamese Revolution, and his homeland of Ha Tinh, honor the glorious revolutionary tradition, and raise awareness about patriotism.

A representative of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Party Committee of Ha Tinh Province speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony celebrating the 120th birth anniversary of late Party General Secretary Tran Phu will take place at the Ha Tinh Province’s Cultural and Cinema Center on April 17. The event is planned to attract more than 500 delegates.

There will be an exhibition and a contest on life, revolutionary career, and the outstanding contribution of Party General Secretary Tran Phu, renovation and embellishment of the tomb complex, and other construction in the area in Duc Tho District.

General Secretary Tran Phu was born on May 1, 1904, in Tuy An district, Phu Yen province. He was elected as the first General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam in 1930. He was arrested in 1931 and died at the detention area in Cho Quan Hospital in the same year.

The memorial site dedicated late Party General Secretary Tran Phu in Tung Anh Commune, Duc Tho District, Ha Tinh Province (Photo: SGGP)

Late Party General Secretary Tran Phu

By Duong Quang - Translated by Kim Khanh