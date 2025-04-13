National

Chinese youth delegation visits Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum

In a gesture of respect during the 24th Vietnam - China Youth Friendship Meeting 2025, 87 Chinese youth delegates this morning visited the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi, where they laid wreaths.

doan-dai-bieu-3365-990.jpg
87 Chinese youth delegates this morning laid wreaths while visiting the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum at Ba Dinh Square in Hanoi .

After the opening ceremony, the delegation took part in three thematic workshops: “Opportunities and Challenges for Vietnamese and Chinese Youth in Technology and Innovation Startups,” “Enhancing Grassroots Youth Union Activities and Youth Participation in Party Building,” and “Fostering Unity Among Young Intellectuals”.

2.jpg
3.jpg

These sessions marked the official launch of the Vietnam–China Youth Friendship Meeting, held from April 12 to 18 across Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and the northern provinces of Quang Ninh and Ninh Binh.

As part of the event, the Chinese delegation will conduct courtesy visits to the leaders of Vietnam's Party and State, engage with local officials, and participate in discussions between the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the First Secretary of the Secretariat of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) Central Committee.

The Vietnam-China Youth Friendship Meeting is an annual event that alternates between the two nations, aimed at fostering exchanges and strengthening connections among the youth, thereby enhancing the friendly and cooperative ties between Vietnam and China.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Anh Quan

