Chinese Premier Li Qiang wraps up official visit to Vietnam

Chinese Premier Li Qiang left Hanoi on October 14 morning, concluding his three-day official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (first, left), Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu (second, left), and other officials bid farewell to Premier Li Qiang (R) at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu, and Vietnamese Ambassador to China Pham Sao Mai bid farewell to the Premier and his entourage at Noi Bai International Airport.

During his stay in Vietnam, Li and the Chinese government’s high-level delegation paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi.

Li met with Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, and attended an official welcome ceremony hosted by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and held talks with the Vietnamese PM.

The two government leaders then witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between the two countries, and participated in the Vietnam-China business workshop. The Chinese Premier also met with National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

At the talks and meetings, the Vietnamese leaders warmly welcomed Li on his first official visit to Vietnam in his capacity as the Premier, which was also the first visit by a Chinese premier over the past 11 years.

They expressed their belief that the visit would be a success, spreading the positive impact to ministries, agencies, sectors and localities of the two countries about both sides’ determination in realising the high-level perceptions and developing the bilateral relationship in a more effective, practical and comprehensive manner, thus contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world as well.

In an atmosphere of sincerity, friendship, and openness, the leaders of the two nations informed each other about the situation of each Party and each country. They deeply evaluated the implementation of common perceptions and cooperation agreements in many fields between the two countries and agreed on directions and measures to contribute to the effective implementation of the direction of "six major goals" and the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance reached by the top leaders of the two Parties and countries during high-level visits, and most recently the state visit to China by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam in August 2024.

On this occasion, the two prime ministers witnessed the exchange of 10 cooperation documents in the fields of transport connectivity, customs, public welfare, education, agricultural product trade, media, and banking.

VNA