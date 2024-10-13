Chinese Premier pays tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh

Premier Li Qiang and a high-ranking delegation of China on October 13 morning laid a wreath in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the late leader's mausoleum in Hanoi as part of his three-day official visit to Vietnam.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang pays tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Vietnamese late leader's mausoleum in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son joined the delegation. Li laid the wreath in memory of President Ho Chi Minh, a hero of national liberation and a great man of culture of Vietnam.

This is Li’s first official visit to Vietnam in his new position, and also the first by a Chinese Premier over the past 11 years. It demonstrates the importance the Chinese Party and State, as well as the Premier himself attach to the bilateral relations.

The trip takes place in the context that the two nations are gearing towards the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950-2025) as well as following the state visits by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping to Vietnam in December 2023 and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and State President To Lam to China in August 2024, and a tour of China by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh for the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions and working sessions in the country in June.

The visit is a continuation of the tradition of high-level exchanges between the two Parties and two countries, and is of great significance in further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, promoting the building of a Vietnam-China community of a shared future that carries strategic significance in the direction of “six major goals”.

VNA