China gives green light to import of Vietnamese watermelon via official channel

With the recent permission from Chinese authorities, watermelon has become the next farm produce of Vietnam to be exported to China via the official channel.

Watermelon from Vietnam has been permitted to enter the Chinese market via the official channel. (Photo: VNA)

The General Administration of Customs China (GACC) on December 15 announced the requirements for phytosanitary measures for watermelon imported from Vietnam.

Accordingly, the fresh fruit meeting those standards will be exported to this market through designated border gates as agreed upon by the GACC and the Vietnamese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

The fresh watermelon permitted to enter the Chinese market must come from the cultivation and processing establishments registering with the MARD. Meanwhile, the GACC will verify the list of businesses provided by Vietnamese authorities and regularly update the list on its website.

Chinese statistics show that considerable room remains for agricultural cooperation between the two countries, whose trade in farm produce has been growing continuously. During the first 11 months of 2023, China imported CNY44.62 billion (nearly US$6.3 billion) worth of Vietnam’s agricultural products, up 20.3 percent year on year.

Vietnamplus