Nearly 500 Vietnamese tea containers stranded in Pakistan cleared for re-export

Following a prolonged blockage at Karachi Port in Pakistan due to the inability to transit through Afghanistan, Pakistani authorities have cleared nearly 500 Vietnamese tea containers for re-export to other markets.

Karachi Port in Pakistan (Photo: REUTERS)

On December 31, the Department of Foreign Market Development under Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade reported that Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce had formally approved the re-export of Vietnamese tea containers stranded at Karachi port, following requests from companies or associated logistics providers.

Earlier, due to tensions and conflicts along the border region, Pakistan temporarily suspended cargo transit to Afghanistan, leaving nearly 500 Vietnamese tea containers unable to continue their export journey and held for an extended period at Karachi port. The Vietnam Tea Association, along with exporting companies, submitted official requests to the Ministry of Industry and Trade seeking assistance to resolve the difficulties.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade directed its Trade Office in Pakistan, working alongside the Vietnamese Embassy, to liaise with local authorities and seek flexible solutions for the stranded tea shipments. The Ministry also dispatched an official letter to Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce, urging the establishment of a special procedure to assist Vietnamese companies in re-exporting the blocked containers to alternative markets.

According to the Department of Foreign Market Development, Pakistan’s Ministry of Commerce approval to exempt the current transit regulations provides Vietnamese businesses with a basis to promptly process the goods stranded at the port and minimize potential losses.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade stated that it will continue to closely monitor the re-export process and coordinate with relevant authorities in both Vietnam and Pakistan to assist companies in completing the necessary procedures.

By Phuc Hau—Translated by Kim Khanh