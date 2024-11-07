Ministry approves measles vaccination for children aged 6 to under 9 months

The Ministry of Health has given the green light to measles vaccination for children aged 6 to under 9 months, said the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health today.

The Ministry of Health approves measles vaccination for children aged 6 to under 9 months

This decision was issued in the Ministry of Health’s official dispatch No. 6881/BYT-DP to enhance epidemic prevention measures during the current peak period.

The Ministry of Health has instructed the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health to formulate a comprehensive plan aimed at achieving a vaccination rate of at least 95 percent in communes and wards, while adhering to safety protocols.

Concurrently, relevant agencies will conduct thorough monitoring to ensure that no individuals are overlooked, particularly young children in hospitals. The measles vaccine designated for children aged 6 to under 9 months is part of the National Expanded Immunization Program. The city will carry out the measles vaccination for this age group in a safe manner.

Furthermore, the city will persist in reviewing and executing a measles vaccination initiative for children aged 1 to 10 years, as well as facilitating vaccinations within the National Expanded Immunization Program for those who have not received vaccinations or have not completed their vaccination schedules. The health sector encourages parents and guardians to actively bring their children to vaccination centers for measles immunization.

Statistics from the Department of Health indicate that since the onset of the epidemic season, there have been 349 reported cases of measles among children under 9 months, representing 24 percent of the total cases, particularly within the 6 to under 9 months age group. The measles vaccination campaign targeting children aged 1 to 10 years has played a significant role in decreasing the incidence of cases within this demographic.

However, the surveillance system revealed an uptick in measles cases among infants younger than 9 months. This age group is too young to be vaccinated according to the current immunization schedule, and the protective antibodies transferred from the mother may have diminished.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health previously submitted a document to the Ministry of Health recommending measles vaccination for children in this age group.

Children should get two doses of MMR vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age.

By Thanh Son - Translated By Anh Quan