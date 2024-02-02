Ceremony marking 74th anniversary of VN - China diplomatic ties held in HCMC

The Chinese Consulate General in HCMC hosted a banquet on February 1 to celebrate the 74th founding anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 - 2024) and the Lunar New Year.

The Chinese Consulate General in HCMC hosts a banquet on February 1 to celebrate the 74th founding anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 - 2024) and the Lunar New Year. (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the event, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung emphasized that the government and people of the southern metropolis are pleased to see the tireless efforts of the two Parties, States, and people of the two countries over the past years to promote the Vietnam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership to be strong, stable and sustainable for the benefits of the two nations’ peoples, peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le delivers a speech at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

The Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee said that the city currently has established friendly and cooperative relations with eight Chinese localities, including Guangdong, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Chongqing, Zhejiang, Shenyang, Guangxi, and Shandong.

As of December 2023, Chinese investors have 590 projects with a total registered capital of US$303 million, placing China 17th in the total number of countries and territories with investments in HCMC.

Officials pose for a group photo at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Chinese Consul General in HCMC Wei Huaxiang highly appreciated the effective cooperation between Vietnam and China in various fields. Senior leaders of the two countries have regularly participated in cultural exchanges bringing a rich and substantive cooperation.

He affirmed that China remains steadfast in pursuing peaceful development and friendship and partnership with its neighbors and considering a priority in China's neighboring foreign policy.

China would join hands with Vietnam to materialize the common perception of the two Parties and the two countries.

By Thanh Hang - Translated by Kim Khanh