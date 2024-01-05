Central support unlocks resources, accelerates HCMC's 2024 development

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh discusses with Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen at the conference.

On January 5, during the conference that reviewed the activities of 2023 and laid out plans for 2024 for both the Government and local authorities, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the People's Committee in HCMC presented several crucial suggestions to the Prime Minister and the Government.

Addressing the assembly, Chairman Phan Van Mai commended the precise guidance from the Party Central Committee and the Politburo, the harmonious coordination between the National Assembly and the Government, and the vigorous and determined leadership of the Government throughout 2023. These collective efforts have enabled Vietnam to effectively confront external challenges. It is a significant accomplishment for the country in 2023.

It is also the combined efforts and unity in overcoming challenges by the business community, citizens, and overseas Vietnamese through contributions to the State budget and remittances. Particularly notable is the dynamic and adaptive effort of businesses in 2023, a factor that should be sustained and leveraged in 2024.

According to Mr. Phan Van Mai, in 2023, despite facing numerous difficulties, HCMC made determined efforts and significant progress, thanks to the direct support and attention from the Central Government. The city managed to steadily recover and achieve noteworthy results month by month and quarter by quarter, contributing to revitalizing growth, addressing longstanding challenges, and unlocking new sources of resources for the city's development via the implementation of Resolution 98/2023/QH15 by the NA.

Specifically, the city has concentrated on implementing various strategies to stimulate growth, such as promoting consumer spending (via stimulus programs on consumer demand and tourism, promotions, public expenditures, and regional collaboration with 38 localities) and encouraging public and social investment (by addressing specific obstacles and resolving long-standing issues). The growth recovery of HCMC increased from 0.7 percent in the first quarter to 9.62 percent in the fourth quarter, resulting in an annual growth rate of 5.81 percent in 2023. This accomplishment bears significant importance as it contributes to the broader national recovery and aligns with the objective of halting the declining trend in the country's overall growth.

President Vo Van Thuong, PM Pham Minh Chinh, and delegates at the conference

The city has also focused on resolving obstacles, restarting, and initiating numerous crucial projects, such as the Ring Road No.3, Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len Canal, Xuyen Tam Canal, and Metro Lines 1 and 2. Additionally, it has active implemented the Resolution 98/2023/QH15 by the NA, yielding significant initial results. As a result, social investment capital attraction reached nearly 23 percent of the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP), and the budget revenue amounted to nearly VND447 trillion (domestic revenue achieved 101.2 percent). Foreign direct investment (FDI) capital hit US$5.9 billion (up 50 percent), and remittances reached nearly $9 billion (up 38 percent).

Furthermore, there have been notable advancements in social and cultural aspects, with a focus on improving the lives and social welfare of the people. National defense and security have been ensured, and foreign affairs continue to show many positive developments.

The Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC underscored that the city fully concurs with the Government's projection that 2024 will bring about significant challenges, potentially even more formidable ones. Therefore, HCMC has proactively prepared and initiated measures early to drive consumption and investment from the outset of the year, aiming to stimulate these growth dynamics. Concurrently, the city has launched the annual theme, intensifying efforts to build a robust and corruption-free Party and political system. The city resolutely strives to effectively execute the digital transformation and implement Resolution 98/2023/QH15 which encompasses 18 specific targets and ten mission groups.

In this context, the city is ramping up efforts to combat corruption and negatives. It has set a growth target for 2024 ranging from 7.5 percent to 8 percent, with a strong emphasis on implementing digital transformation measures, establishing a digital government, and striving for a digital economy contributing 22 percent to the Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP).

The city is also rolling out the Green Growth Strategic Framework for HCMC by 2030 and issuing a comprehensive set of policies, regulations, and standards for the green market. It is focusing on implementing pivotal projects, aligning with programs and initiatives outlined in the resolutions of the City Party Congresses and corresponding plans related to Resolution 24 of the Politburo for the Southeast region and Resolution 31 for HCMC. The city is diligently working on finalizing and seeking approval for urban planning adjustments. Additionally, it is concentrating on implementing the mechanisms outlined in Resolution 98/2023/QH15, with a keen emphasis on maximizing the effectiveness of task forces to overcome challenges and boost investments. The city is prioritizing administrative tasks, reinforcing discipline, and actively implementing the project aimed at constructing a highly effective and efficient civil service in HCMC, along with the development of a digital platform for administration and enforcement.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the People's Committee of HCMC speaks at the conference.

To ensure the successful accomplishment of HCMC's tasks in 2024 and its contribution to the national goals, the city suggests that the government promptly issue three decrees guiding the implementation of Resolution 98/2023/QH15. The Prime Minister is urged to direct relevant ministries and departments to elaborate on the specifics of Resolution 98/2023/QH15 and provide support to the city in resolving challenges, particularly in legal matters and complex cases, both longstanding and recent, such as those involving SCB and Van Thinh Phat.

Mr. Phan Van Mai believes that if the Central Government focuses on assisting the city in overcoming these challenges, HCMC will soon unlock its resources and be in a position to accelerate its development in 2024.

HCMC also proposes that the Prime Minister provide guidance on the refinement of the International Financial Center Project, the Can Gio International Transshipment Port Project, the development project of the urban railway systems in Hanoi and HCMC until 2035 (as per KL-49/BCT), and crucial transportation initiatives such as the highways: HCMC - Moc Bai, HCMC - Thu Dau Mot - Chon Thanh, HCMC - Long Thanh - Dau Giay, Ben Luc - Long Thanh; and railway lines HCMC - Can Tho and Thu Thiem - Long Thanh. Furthermore, HCMC proposes that the Prime Minister instruct the Ministry of Health and other relevant ministries and sectors to closely evaluate the situation and be ready to respond swiftly to any potential disease outbreaks, ensuring a proactive and prepared approach to avoid unforeseen challenges.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Gia Bao