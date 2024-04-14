Central, Southern regions to suffer more intense heat

The weather is experiencing unpredictable fluctuations nationwide due to the influence of the El Nino cycle, and it is expected to become even more extreme during the current transitional season.

The heatwave will be more intense next week.

Today, April 14, the Northwest, Central, Central Highlands, and Southern regions will see temperatures soar to 35-38 degrees Celsius or higher. Conversely, the Northeast will experience rain, with the weather remaining chilly to cool.

Areas experiencing drizzle to rain showers include Lang Son, Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Thai Nguyen, Hung Yen, and Hai Duong. Coastal regions may also experience light fog.

As for Hanoi, there is no hot weather today. However, this pattern will only persist until around April 17; from April 18 onwards, the weather will gradually transition to sunny and hot conditions.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting anticipates that around April 18 and 19, hot weather will extend to most areas nationwide. Regions currently experiencing hot weather, particularly the Southern and Central regions, will face even more intense heat.

Additionally, the meteorological agency warns that from now until May 10, the transitional period between seasons in both the Northern and Southern regions may bring about hazardous weather phenomena such as thunderstorms, whirlwinds, lightning, and hail. These events could result in damage and impact the production activities and daily lives of residents.

In regions where hot weather prevails, afternoon and evening often form clusters of thunderstorm clouds causing rain. In Yen Chau District (Son La Province), on the night of April 12, a hailstorm struck just 30 minutes after a series of hot days, causing extensive damage to over 80 hectares of ripe plums in Phien Khoai Commune, leading to significant losses for farmers.

In contrast, April is the peak of hot and dry weather in the Southern and Central Highlands regions. Meteorological experts predict that in the latter half of April, the heat in the Southern region will reach its peak, while the drought situation in the Mekong Delta region will worsen. Moving into May and June, the focus of intense heat will shift to the Northern and Central regions. Forecasts suggest that there will be record-breaking heatwaves in the Southeast Asia region.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan