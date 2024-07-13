Weather

Central region prepares for downpours due to low-pressure zones in East Sea

The Central localities are forecast to cope with the possibility of intense rains within three days, falling from July 13 to July 16.

Amid the forecast, the Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control has requested localities to prepare for response measures.

Meteorological experts warned of a low-pressure trough that can develop into a tropical depression on July 13 or July 14. Additionally, one more low-pressure zone appeared in the eastern part of the Philippines and it is forecast to strengthen and enter the East Sea.

As of July 12, the Office of the National Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control sent an urgent letter to the People’s Committees of the coastal provinces and cities from Quang Ninh to Binh Thuan to require proactive implementation of measures against the possibility of the tropical low-pressure system.

The agency also suggested the North-Central and mid- Central provinces and cities proactively respond to a heavy rainfall event from July 14 to July 16.

