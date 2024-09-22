Central region continues resident evacuation amid ongoing flooding

Amid ongoing deep waterlogging due to the impacts of storm Soulik in various areas of the Central provinces, dozens of homes have been evacuated to centralized shelters.

As of September 21, the Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue Command and Civil Defense of Quang Binh Province reported that ten villages have been submerged under approximately 0.5 meters of water, resulting in local isolation, primarily in Minh Hoa District.

Meanwhile, many villagers in Min Son, Thach Ngan and Chau Khe communes, Con Cuong District, the Central province of Nghe An have been isolated due to ongoing torrential rains, rising Lam River's water levels.

Forces evacuate people from Yen Khe Commune in Con Cuong District, Nghe An Province to safe places. (Photo: Duy Cuong)

Local authorities had to conduct emergency evacuations for 55 households with 220 people from flooding area to centralized shelters. Apart from Con Cuong District, localized inundations have been reported in other districts of Anh Son, Thanh Chuong and Do Luong.

On September 21, the Secretary of the Quang Nam Provincial Party Committee examined to assess the landslide situation and direct residential stabilization efforts for 33 households in Tak Chay Village, Tra Cang Commune, Nam Tra My District.

Besides, leaders of Tra Cang Commune were assigned to complete evacuation for households in hazardous areas and call for residents to raise awareness about disaster prevention and control.

Regarding the proposal from the Nam Giang District People's Committee for the resettlement of 11 households affected by landslides in the border commune of Dak Pre, Chairman of the Quang Nam Provincial People’s Committee Le Van Dung requested Nam Giang District and relevant agencies to urgently complete necessary procedures, select a safe location for resettlement and provide financial support for residents in new residential areas before the Lunar New Year.

By staff writers - Translated by Huyen Huong