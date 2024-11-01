Central region anticipated to experience extreme weather events

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting warned of extreme weather events over the Central region, triggering waterlogging following intense spells of rains, from November 3 to November 10.

According to Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem, the extreme weather events included a low turbulence in the middle of and southern East Sea, intensification of cold air and a powerful operation of monsoon which would cause widespread heavy rains in the Central region.

This is a weather pattern causing localized heavy rain, the risk of waterlogging, flash floods and landslides in the North Central and mid-Central regions, primarily in the provinces and cities from Ha Tinh to Da Nang and Quang Nam and Phu Yen provinces.

It is anticipated that these regions can experience two or three more spells of heavy rains from November 11.

Serious flooding in Quang Binh Province on October 26. (Photo: SGGP)

In response to extreme and dangerous weather in both the mainland and sea, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting requested that local authorities carry out preventive measures against the risk above warned.

Particularly, it is necessary to regularly update information on forecasts and warnings of natural disasters issued according to regulations.

Besides, localities in the Central region need to instruct troops to review hazardous points and prevent blockage of river flow and streams to ensure people's safety; require owners of hydroelectric and irrigation reservoirs to strictly comply with regulations on providing observation data, operational information and hydrological forecasts to meteorological units.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong