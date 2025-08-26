Weather

Central provinces devastated by storm Kajiki

Nghe An Province suffered widespread damage as thousands of trees were uprooted, power poles and structures collapsed, and traffic was disrupted.

Storm Kajiki wreaked havoc across central provinces, with Nghe An suffering widespread damage as thousands of trees were uprooted, power poles and structures collapsed, and traffic disrupted.

On the morning of August 26, 2025, local authorities mobilised recovery efforts, clearing debris and repairing power lines.

In Ha Tinh Province, the storm left one person dead in Kim Hoa Commune and four others injured. Strong winds and torrential rain submerged 144 houses and ripped roofs off more than 612 others.

Several schools and educational facilities were flooded, while hundreds of homes and auxiliary structures in coastal communes sustained severe roof damage. Local authorities are working urgently to support affected residents and restore normalcy.

446120_nghean.jpg
Workers clear uprooted and fallen trees from streets in Nghe An after storm Kajiki.
446121_nghean2.jpg
Trees were uprooted by storm Kajiki.
446122_nghean3.jpg
Numerous shops in Nghe An were destroyed by heavy rain and strong winds from storm Kajiki.
446124_nghean7.jpg
Trees were uprooted by storm Kajiki.
446132_hatinh.jpg
446133_hatinh3.jpg
Restaurants and facilities at Thien Cam Tourist Area of Ha Tinh Province had their roofs blown away and were severely damaged.
446134_hatinh2.jpg
Related News
VNA

Tags

storm Kajiki Nghe An widespread damage recovery efforts

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn