Collapsed pavement, mud, and fallen rocks, along road embankments, which are particularly susceptible to landslides. The Central Highlands provinces are prepared for road landslides.

Central Highlands provinces cope with road landslides

Vice Chairman Nguyen Tien Dung of the People’s Committee of Nhan Dao Commune of Dak Nong Province’s Dak R’Lap District reported that authorities have resolved the landslide incident on the inter-commune road between Nhan Dao and Nghia Thang triggered by heavy rain. The local administration and forces have installed warning signs and restricted vehicular traffic.

Earlier, on the morning of July 21, prolonged heavy rain caused a significant amount of soil and rock to slide onto this road, leading to traffic disruptions in the area.

Continuous heavy rainfall in Lam Dong Province has also resulted in soil and rock falling onto the Prenn Pass road in Da Lat City. The Lam Dong Department of Transport has urged the provincial Traffic Project Management Board to carry out land clearance and rock removal to slopes along both sides of the pass road.

Additionally, they are clearing blocked drainage points to ensure water runoff, prevent flooding, and avoid water overflowing onto the road.

Apart from the Prenn Pass road, currently, 60 locations in Di Linh District are highly likely at risk of landslides due to prolonged heavy rain. Local authorities have conducted awareness campaigns and installed warning signs to minimize the risks associated with landslides.

Meanwhile, the Kon Tum Department of Transport reports that several roads under their management have experienced landslides due to recent heavy rainfall. Specifically, there are approximately 11 landslide points where soil has spilled onto the National Route 40 and the National Route 40B.

The department has instructed relevant units to clear the routes to restore normal traffic flow as the majority of landslide materials are soil and rock obstructing vehicles from traveling.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan