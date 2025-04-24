Canal upgrades bring new life to HCMC’s urban landscape

Hang Bang Canal after renovation

Community joy as projects wrap up

Residents of Districts 5 and 6 welcomed the transformation of a 250-meter section of Hang Bang Canal, which has been restored and opened for public use. The cleaner, greener surroundings and improved infrastructure have brought visible changes to daily life along the canal.

Nguyen Thi Mai, a nearby resident, shared that since the renovation, the unpleasant odor had disappeared, the view had become significantly more pleasant and cleaner, and there was now space for her grandchildren to play. She said it felt as though the entire area had been given a new lease on life.

Le Van Hung, who lives on Bai Say Street, added that the canal had previously been severely polluted, with stagnant black water that made life difficult for residents. He noted that it was now clean, airy, and lined with walkways and greenery. He called it a major achievement and mentioned that they were encouraging the community not to litter in the canal to preserve its renewed beauty.

The revitalized stretch of the canal now spans 12 meters wide, with a 4-meter bed and a depth of 4.5 meters. Green spaces have been added along both banks, creating a more livable and attractive area. A new drainage system was also built to reduce flooding. Nearby roads like Phan Van Khoe and Bai Say were upgraded to improve access and mobility. The city plans to restore another 1.7 kilometers of the canal in the next phase, further supporting environmental and urban renewal goals.

Other projects already completed include the Dam Sen Canal section from Giac Vien Pagoda to Tan Hoa Canal in District 11, where a 400-meter open canal was replaced with underground box culverts, and a 16-meter road was constructed above it. Meanwhile, the final segment of the Saigon River’s left bank—stretching from Cau Ngang Canal to Thu Thiem Urban Area—has also been completed. These efforts help prevent flooding, improve living standards, and lay the groundwork for further socio-economic development in Thu Duc City.

HCMC accelerates major canal revitalization projects

By the end of April, HCMC will open both banks of the canal road in Go Vap District to traffic. Throughout the year, work will also wrap up on the full dredging of the 31.46km Tham Luong – Ben Cat – Nuoc Len canal, the construction of embankments stretching 63.11km, and the development of a 63.41km road system along both sides. The project also includes the installation of drainage infrastructure, the creation of public parks and green spaces, lighting systems, and 12 boat piers—delivering significant urban and environmental improvements with a total investment of more than VND9 trillion.

The Tham Luong – Ben Cat – Nuoc Len Canal project enters the final stretch toward completion.

Another milestone is the groundbreaking of the Xuyen Tam Canal improvement project this month. Traversing Binh Thanh and Go Vap districts, the project aims to dredge the canal, enhance the surrounding environment, and build essential infrastructure from the Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe canal to the Vam Thuat River. Construction is divided into three main packages: the first covers the stretch from Luong Ngoc Quyen Street to the Vam Thuat River in Go Vap; the other two focus on sections from Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe to Bui Dinh Tuy Bridge, and from Bui Dinh Tuy Bridge to Luong Ngoc Quyen Street, including tributaries such as Binh Loi, Binh Trieu, and Cau Son canals. The project has a total investment of roughly VND17.23 trillion.

Looking ahead, the city is set to begin work in the third quarter on revitalizing the north bank of the Doi Canal in District 8. The three-year project will include 4.3km of embankments, canal dredging, road expansion, the extension of Nguyen Duy Street, construction of Hiep An No.2 Bridge, installation of drainage and lighting systems, and the development of passenger piers with a total budget of VND7.4 trillion.

Mr. Dau An Phuc, Director of the Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Unit, said the city is aiming to rehabilitate its entire canal system by 2030—not only to mitigate pollution, but also to transform these waterways into green landmarks. This effort, he emphasized, will contribute to environmental protection while turning HCMC into a more livable and sustainably developed urban center.

At the inauguration ceremony of the renovated Hang Bang Canal earlier this year, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le of the HCMC People’s Council directed the city’s transportation project management board, in coordination with relevant departments and agencies, to urgently implement urban improvement initiatives, including environmental protection measures, road upgrades, and efforts to tackle flooding caused by tides and heavy rain. She also called for the prompt rollout of key infrastructure projects such as the Binh Tien Bridge and Road project, the connector between Vo Van Kiet Boulevard and Ring Road No.2 and Ring Road No.3, and improved connectivity with Long An Province to enhance transportation, protect the environment, foster urban development and socio-economic growth, create jobs, and improve income and quality of life for residents.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thuy Doan