SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Video

Can Gio Port to compete with major regional ports

SGGP
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his delegation conducted a field trip by waterway from District 1 to Can Gio District on July 18.
Van Minh, Thu Huong, Thanh Nha

Tags

Can Gio district Can Gio international transshipment port ​PM Pham Minh Chinh HCMC economic development

Other news