Can Gio Port to compete with major regional ports
SGGP
Wednesday, July 19, 2023 16:29
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his delegation conducted a field trip by waterway from District 1 to Can Gio District on July 18.
Van Minh, Thu Huong, Thanh Nha
Can Gio district
Can Gio international transshipment port
PM Pham Minh Chinh
HCMC
economic development
Young people cleaning up trash-choked canals
Civil servants must abort laziness implementing Resolution 98: HCMC Party Chief
Projects connecting HCMC and Southeastern region need to be accelerated
HCMC determined to implement new resolution for city’s growth
President Ho Chi Minh’s Monument in Saint Petersburg, Russia inaugurated
Garbage surrounds national monument of Ban Than – Hon Mang – Hon Dua
President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea begins official visit to Vietnam
Green Trade Forum 2023 : Challenges and Opportunities for Business Development
HCMC attempts to complete Tham Luong-Ben Cat-Nuoc Len Canal project by Apr 2025
Deputy PM visits, extends deepest condolences to gun attack victims
Da Lat to build two large parking lots
Quang Ngai fishermen excitedly enter Sargassaceae algae harvest season
Farmers worry about unripe durians falling from trees
Severe waste pollution at estuaries, fishing ports in Binh Dinh Province
Hoi An Ancient Town begins implementing stricter entrance ticket control
SGGP Newspaper supports highland school with generator, water pump, uniforms
Festive atmosphere in the air in HCMC on Reunification Day
Police bust transnational drug-making ring, arresting 21 suspects
Residents, visitors can visit lotus-shaped skylight at Ben Thanh metro station
HCMC accelerates series of major traffic projects delayed for years
National
23 countries, territories join int’l fire prevention, fighting exhibition
Vietnam Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Department this morning opened an international exhibition of techniques and equipment for firefighting and rescue in 2023.
Construction of road linking Central, Central Highland regions, Laos kicked off
Construction of road linking Hanoi’s expressway, Ring Road 3 started
President Vo Van Thuong solemnly offers incense to heroic martyrs in Con Dao
Binh Thuan Province requests quick repair of damaged expressways
Business
Separate corporate bond trading system launched
Wednesday, July 19, 2023 16:49
The Ministry of Finance on July 19 organised an inaugural ceremony for a separate corporate bond trading system on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).
Automobile owners enjoy a cut in registration fees from July 1
Apartments under VND25 million/m² scarce on market
Special Consumption Tax needs serious consideration
Pepper, cashew exporting businesses to Dubai indicate being victims of scams
Education
Elimination of substandard institutions for vocational schools' breakthrough
The ministry and 63 provinces are reviewing and arranging to re-plan vocational education institutions in a synchronous and modern direction; ensuring proper quality in terms of industry, profession training, and regional distribution.
Vocational training institutions in crisis
All five Vietnamese students win medals at International Physics Olympiad
Overseas Vietnamese getting on with preserving Vietnamese language abroad
Education authority asks to protect teachers, students’ personal information
Culture/art
First Tran Van Khe Scholarship Award Ceremony to be held on July 27
Monday, July 17, 2023 15:04
The first Tran Van Khe Scholarship Award Ceremony will take place at HCMC Opera House on July 27.
Vietnam Dance Week 2023 kicks off
23rd Vietnam Film Festival to take place in Da Lat this November
Vietnamese beauty wins fourth runner-up title at Miss Supranational 2023
Con Dao’s relics temporarily closed for activities marking Invalids, Martyrs Day
Law
Two dietary supplements containing drugs circulated in market
The Hanoi City Department of Public Security has just noticed synthetic drugs in the form of dietary supplements for skin care and cancer treatment.
Illegal tourist area at heart of hydroelectric lake suspended
Female foreigner carries over 2.3 kilograms of drugs to Vietnam
Penalties proposed for defendants in “repatriation flight” case
Former Secretary of Deputy Minister of Heath faces death penalty