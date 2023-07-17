SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Cambodian, Laotian students take a day being Vietnamese farmer

HCMC Farmers’ Association coordinated with functional units to organize a trip to Can Gio District for more than 30 Cambodian and Laotian students who are studying in the city on July 16.
Cambodian and Laotian students take a ride on bicycles in the island commune of Thanh An in Can Gio District. (Photo: SGGP)

The tour called “A day in the Life of a farmer” gave students an opportunity to get numerous awesome experiences of the local people with the traditional craft of salt making and farming, and enjoy local culture, food, and products of mangrove forest in the coastal district.

Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC Farmers’ Association Huynh Thi Kim Xuyen said that the tour aims to promote typical agricultural products of the city to Cambodian and Laotian students and visitors, contributing to developing the southern metropolis into a creative, dynamic, and sentimental city.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh

