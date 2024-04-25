Temporary rest areas on eastern North-South Expressway completed

The Ministry of Transport has just announced that as of April 25, the sections of the eastern North-South Expressway opened to the public have rest stops and temporary rest stations.

Cam Lam-Vinh Hao Expressway (Photo: SGGP)

It aims to meet people's travel needs during a five-day holiday for this year's upcoming Reunification Day (April 30) and International Labor Day (May 1).

These rest areas are located along various sections of the expressway, including Phap Van - Cao Bo, Mai Son-National Highway 45, Nghi Son-Dien Chau, Dien Chau-Bai Vot, Cam Lo- La Son, Nha Trang-Cam Lam, Cam Lam-Vinh Hao, Vinh Hao-Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet-Dau Giay.

The Ministry of Transport will begin the construction of eight rest areas on the eastern North-South Expressway for the 2017-2020 period. The project management board has prepared documents to deploy bidding to choose investors on May 20. It is expected that the investor will be selected by June 2024.

Regarding the remaining rest stops along the North-South expressway in the 2021-2025 phase, the Ministry of Transport has directed agencies and units to promptly complete project appraisal and approval, and accelerate the progress of site clearance and land handover to localities. The agencies and units must complete the construction of rest stops and put them into operation simultaneously with the component projects on the routes in accordance with the Prime Minister’s directive.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh