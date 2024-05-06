Travel

CAAV to begin inspecting air ticket sales from May 7

The Vietnam Civil Aviation Authority (CAAV) has decided to follow the direction of the Transport Ministry to inspect ticket sales of domestic airlines.

Noi Bai International Airport is usually full of passengers during peak periods


Accordingly, the inspection time lasts from May 7-9 to check air ticket transactions from January 1, 2024 to the date of decision issuance and related periods to this checking.

The inspection team, led by Deputy Director Do Hong Cam of CAAV, is going to examine ticket sales activities, the declaration and listing of ticket prices of all domestic airlines.

Before this, the Transport Ministry has asked CAAV and the Transportation Department (under this Ministry) to increase state management over and strictly control air ticket prices in order to stabilize these prices for fulfilling socio-economic growth goals, as instructed by the Government.

The Transport Ministry informed that surges in air ticket prices lately have directly affected air passengers, especially at peak time like national holidays.

Therefore, CAAV should urgently inspect sales activities and ask for publicly listing ticket prices by airlines to ensure transparency and eliminate illegal price raising.

CAAV and the Transportation Department are also requested to adopt more measures to better serve passengers and to stabilize ticket prices, particularly during the upcoming summer peak, on the basis of balancing business rights, interests and people’s needs.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thanh Tam

