Ca Mau Province to host 2nd Crab Festival 2025 in Novemeber

The People’s Committee of the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau has officially announced plans for the second Ca Mau Crab Festival 2025, themed 'Ca Mau Crab: Fragrance of the Forest – Taste of the Sea.'

A giant pan of tamarind crab stir-fry at the 2019 Ca Mau Culture and Tourism Week (Photo: SGGP)

The event is scheduled to take place from November 11 to 13, 2025.

The festival aims to honor the cultural and economic value of the crab, a signature specialty of the country's southernmost point, and promote the Ca Mau crab brand, local culinary culture, and the development of the province’s crab industry.

According to the plan, the festival will feature a wide range of activities, including a crab industry exhibition, a display of startup and innovation products, and OCOP (One Commune One Product) goods; a food fair; a series of forums, conferences, and seminars; and street art performances.

Notably, there will be a "Crab Master Chef" competition and a record-setting competition for the largest crab, commercial crab farming and soft-shell crab farming models, and crab-themed souvenirs. The Organization of Vietnam Records (VietKings) is expected to be invited to officially certify the records.

According to the Ca Mau Provincial People’s Committee, the event is not only an opportunity to promote the Ca Mau crab to domestic and international visitors and partners but also aims to build a comprehensive value chain for the marine crab industry, enhance its competitiveness, and promote the sustainable development of the province’s key economic sector.

By Tan Thai—Translated by Kim Khanh