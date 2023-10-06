Bui Xuan Phai Awards honors filmmaker Dang Nhat Minh

People’s Artist director Dang Nhat Minh won the Grand Prize at the annual Bui Xuan Phai Awards ceremony held in Hanoi on October 5.

The Grand Prize is among the awards announced at the 16th Bui Xuan Phai – For the Love of Hanoi Awards by The Thao & Van Hoa (Culture & Sports) newspaper.

The awards, launched in 2008 by the newspaper and family of late painter Bui Xuan Phai -a founder of modern art in Vietnam and famous for his paintings of old Hanoi, aim to honor the contributions of individuals and organizations to Hanoi and their love for the capital city.

Born in Hue in 1938, Minh began making documentaries in 1965, with his first work "Theo chan nhung nguoi dia chat" (On the Trails of Geologists).

Minh, former chairman of the Vietnam Cinema Association, was honored with many domestic and international awards. He was conferred with the title of People's Artist in 1993 and granted the Ho Chi Minh Awards in 2007.

In 2022, he made the movie "Hoa nhai" (Jasmine) when he was 84 years old. In his films, there are images of Hanoi more or less, and he exploits many aspects, from the time to the people. Hanoi became an important part of his film career with works that truly feature Hanoi.

Director Dang Nhat Minh said that to him, Hanoi is his family member, and Hanoi has shaped the artist in him - a filmmaker for Hanoi because Hanoi is his love.

At the awards ceremony, three other awards were given, including The Work Prize; The Job Prize, and The Idea Prize.

The Work Prize was given to the book “Pho Hang Bot, chuyen “tam phao" ma nho” (Hang Bot street, gossip but remembered) by author Ho Cong Thiet (1952-2023) and the photo exhibition Hanoi Street 1985-2015: In the years of forgetting by Willian E. Crawford.

The Idea Prize was given to agencies including the Hanoi People’s Committee, and Hanoi Metropolitan University with an initiative to make Hanoi a subject in schools.

The Job Prize was given to the Hanoi Autumn Festival which was held for the first time from September 29 to October 1, aiming to promote the capital city’s destinations and tourism products and attract travelers to the city.

Addressing the event, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Nguyen Thi Su said that the awards held for years have contributed to preserving, promoting, and cultivating the cultural values and Hanoian characteristics of the new era.

Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Ha Minh Hai said that not only the nominated authors and works but also many experts, scientists, cultural workers, and artists are working hard and silently because of their love for Hanoi. They still contribute every day to the work of building and developing the capital.