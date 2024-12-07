Bui Khanh Linh wins third runner-up title at Miss Intercontinental 2024

She also won the title called Miss Intercontinental Asia & Oceania at the beauty contest.
Bui Khanh Linh, 22, from the Northern province of Bac Giang, is currently a student at Vietnam National University of Agriculture.
The final of Miss Intercontinental 2024 has just ended, with the highest position belonging to María Cepero from Puerto Rico.
The 1st and 2nd Runner-Up titles went to Venezuela and the Philippines, while the 4th, 5th, and 6th Runner-Up titles belonged to Germany, the US, and Zimbabwe.
The Miss Intercontinental pageant was first held in 1971 to honor beauty, talent, and intellect, and promote the land and cultures of the participating countries.
Prior, Vietnamese representative Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc was crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022, and Le Nguyen Ngoc Hang won the 2nd runner-up title at Miss Intercontinental 2023.