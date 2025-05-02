Buddha’s sacred relics arrive in Vietnam for UN Vesak celebrations

The UN Vesak 2025, themed “Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development,” will take place in HCMC from May 6 to 8, expected to draw 1,200 delegates from 85 countries and territories.

Shakyamuni Buddha’s sacred relics are transported from the Tan Son Nhat International Airport to the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in HCMC. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam welcomed Shakyamuni Buddha’s sacred relics – a national treasure of India on May 2, marking the first time the venerated artifacts have been brought to and enshrined in the country.

The precious artifacts were accompanied by India’s Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju.

The Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) hosted the reception ceremony at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on the day, attended by Most Venerable Thich Tri Quang, Supreme Patriarch of the VBS Patronage Council alongside Most Venerable Thich Thien Nhon, Vice Supreme Patriarch, President of the VBS Executive Council, Minister of Ethnic and Religious Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, and Permanent Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Ngoc Hai.

The relics are transported to the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)

Following the airport reception, the relics were transported to the Vietnam Buddhist Academy in HCMC, the main venue for the upcoming 20th UN Day of Vesak Celebrations. From May 3-8, they will be enshrined at Thanh Tam pagoda in Binh Chanh district for public veneration.

The relics are scheduled to travel to several significant Buddhist sites across Vietnam, including Ba Den Mountain National Tourist Area in Tay Ninh province, Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi – the headquarters of the VBS, and Tam Chuc pagoda in Ha Nam province.

The UN Vesak 2025, themed “Unity and Inclusivity for Human Dignity: Buddhist Insights for World Peace and Sustainable Development,” will take place from May 6 to 8. Some 1,200 delegates from 85 countries and territories, including dozens of heads of states, are expected to attend the event.

Vietnam hosted the UN Vesak celebrations in Hanoi in 2008, Ninh Binh province in 2014, and Ha Nam province in 2019.

Vietnamplus