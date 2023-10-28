Bringing resolutions into life soon, effectively: HCMC Party Chief

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen informed basic and systematic issues about the results of the eighth session of the 13th Party Central Committee at a conference with the participation of key officials of the city on October 27.

Attending the event was Vice Secretaries of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Nguyen Phuoc Loc, and former leaders and leaders, members of the Standing Committee of the Party Committee of the city.

The provision of information aims to help the key officials grasp the general views, missions, and solutions of the Central Party Committee and create action plans for State agencies and departments at levels to bring the Party Central Committee's resolutions into life effectively as soon as possible.

At the event, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen asked State agencies, units, and local authorities to pay attention to the main contents of the eighth session of the 13th Party Central Committee to concretize resolutions and put them into reality in the coming time.

The City Party Chief emphasized that HCMC is making all efforts to complete its goals and tasks of 2023, missions of resolutions that were launched in the 11th HCMC Party Congress for the 2020-2025 term, and preparing for the 12th HCMC Party Congress for the 2025-2030 term.

He required heads of State agencies, units, and local authorities of Thu Duc City and districts across the city to send their commitments on completing the assigned targets and tasks of public investment capital disbursement to the municipal Party Committee.

According to Director of the Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang, HCMC has actively implemented digital transformation towards building a digital government. The launch of the first phase of a digital platform-based management system is one of the achievements. Based on this system, the city’s leaders can monitor the interaction between the people and government, the results of handling residents' requests through the Information Portal 1022 and enterprises’ problems via the business information portal, as well as grasp information and make immediate implementation decisions on socio-economic indicators on the city's operating index set.

Speaking at the meeting, Director of the HCMC Department of Foreign Affairs Tran Phuoc Anh said that the city will further promote foreign relations platforms and initiatives to help the southern metropolis achieve its socio-economic development goals, especially in the context that the city is implementing National Assembly’s Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC. Regulations on cooperation among the Party Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, bilateral and multilateral groups; cooperation frameworks with international localities are typical examples of those initiatives.

The southern economic hub will promote its images, new business, and investment opportunities to international friends, and strengthen international cooperation in the sectors of human resource education to create a new driving force for foreign affairs activities.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Tan District Nguyen Minh Nhut said that currently, 100 percent of documents issued by the People's Committee of the district have been applied digital signatures and issued in the form of electronic documents. Additionally, the district’s authorities have implemented 45 online procedures while the People’s Committees of 10 wards have carried out 31 partially and fully online procedures online procedures on the city’s information system for handling administrative procedures. On the other hand, the district continues to encourage people and businesses to install and use seven applications to serve residents and enterprises.

The district also continuously implements initiatives and launches emulation movements for administrative reform to enhance the effectiveness of public services, innovation, and creativity in the sector; simplify administrative procedures to create favorable conditions for people and businesses; and carry out inter-agency one-stop mechanisms.