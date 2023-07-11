Boxer Phat eyes a knockout win at WBO Global Prelude event

The WBO Global Prelude professional event will feature seven fierce matches on July 7 in Ba Ria Vung Tau Province.

It is the national champion's sixth professional fight where he will fight Abdul Motalib, a Bangladeshi boxer nicknamed "The Silent Killer" who has five straight wins.

Mottalib places No 1022 in the world. All of his wins were against local athletes at home. It will be the first time that he crosses the border for fighting.

Hai is No 152 and targets a win from the eight-round match to earn enough conditions for the regional belt match.

The WBO Global Prelude will also feature some other notable fights. The 17-year-old Vietnamese-Korean Lee Juyeong will meet Indonesia’s Dedy Imprax in the featherweight (57kg) category.

Filipino boxer Mark John Yap and Mohon Ali of Bangladesh will face off in the super featherweight (59kg) rank.

Veteran Papua New Guinean Junior Kauko Raka will fight China’s Xiao Tao Su in the super featherweight (59kg) category.

Bayarkhuu Gaanbatar of Mongolia will see Yangchen Jin of China and Mikhail Lesnikov of Russia will be against Arief Blader of Indonesia, both in the super lightweight (64kg) division.

The tournament will be live aired on VTVcab channels and apps, as well as on YouTube.