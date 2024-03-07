National

HCMC to host 2024 National Press Festival

The 2024 National Press Festival will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from March 15-17, heard a press conference in Hanoi on March 7.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association (VJA) Nguyen Duc Loi, head of the festival’s organizing committee, speaks at the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

With the theme "Vietnamese Press - Pioneering, Innovation for the Revolutionary Cause of the Party and the People", the festival will highlight the professionalism and modernity of the press.

According to Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Journalists' Association (VJA) Nguyen Duc Loi, head of the festival’s organizing committee, this is not only a festival to honor the significant achievements of the Vietnamese press and promote appealing journalistic products, but also an opportunity for journalists to interact directly with the public.

As the biggest festival ever in the press circle, the event is expected to bring together representatives from three journalists’ associations of cities and provinces and 100 central and local press agencies nationwide, with 185 booths displaying outstanding publications covering all aspects of economic, political, cultural, social, defense, security, and foreign affairs.

In the framework of the event, a national press forum will be held on March 15 – 16 with the participation of over 60 speakers, including experienced journalists, representatives of leading media agencies in Vietnam, and reputable international communication experts.

The forum will include 10 sessions, debating on topics of interest to the press, such as enhancing the Party's leadership and orientation in journalistic activities, building a media cultural environment, data journalism and superior content strategy, and effective investment and application of technology in editorial offices.

Many sideline events will be arranged on the occasion, including an exhibition introducing OCOP products from 50 provinces and cities across the country.

