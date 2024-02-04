Blossoming spring hues across the city streets

From the vibrant spring flower market to parks, street corners, and iconic spots like Nguyen Hue Flower Street, Ben Thanh Market, Notre-Dame Cathedral of Saigon, and the Youth Cultural House (District 1), the Saigon River Park in Thu Duc City, and more, all come alive with radiant decorations, captivating a multitude of locals and tourists who flock to enjoy the festive atmosphere and capture Tet moments.

The appearance of ao dai, the Vietnamese traditional long dress, at iconic locations adds an extra layer of vibrancy and excitement to the atmosphere on the eve of the new spring.

As Tet approaches, the streets are aglow with dazzling decorations, and even the narrowest alleys receive meticulous attention. City dwellers adorn their surroundings with flags, flowers, ornamental plants, and lanterns, infusing life into Tet scenes and recreating the traditional Tet ambiance. The vibrant hues of spring are saturating every corner and thoroughfare of HCMC.

Residents in Quarter 1, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, showcase their art performance in the competition "Tet Corner - Year of the Dragon."

Overseas Vietnamese returning to Vietnam for Tet celebration in the Year of the Dragon tour the city and take commemorative photos in front of the People's Committee of HCMC.

In the Year of the Dragon 2024, the giant dragon mascots "Luong long trieu lien" (a pair of dragons flanking the lotus) adorn Nguyen Hue Flower Street.

A field trip for students to explore the sunflower garden at Saigon River Park (Thu Duc City) during the festive season of the Year of the Dragon

Young ladies in ao dai, the Vietnamese traditional long dress, take photos in front of Ben Thanh Market.

Taking care of sunflower plants in Saigon River Park (Thu Duc City, HCMC).

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Gia Bao