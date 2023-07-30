Blackpink ignites 36,000 fans at My Dinh National Stadium concert

Despite heavy rains, around 36,000 music lovers attended BlackPink 'Born Pink' Worldtour Hanoi at My Dinh National Stadium on July 29.

The weather didn't stop the fun of thousands of Vietnamese young Blinks (BlackPink’s fandom) who were in black and pink, the group’s primary colors, with the band’s products, such as banners, light sticks, and mini fans.

The South Korean girl group attracted a large number of fans with their gorgeous visual and sexy dance moves that left Blinks crazy and thrilled.

The city capital of Hanoi is the last Asian city on their calendar. The quartet will perform again at the same venue on Sunday and is expected to lure about 31,000 audiences.

The South Korean girl group’s songs that got permission to be performed at their concert include DDU-DU DDU-DU, Shut Down, Typa Girl, Pretty Savage, Stay, Playing with Fire, Whistle, As if it your last, Lovesick Girl, Don’t Know What To Do, Forever Yong, Kiss and Makeup, Ice Cream.