BlackPink’s Hanoi concert to take place as scheduled

Vice Chairwoman of Hanoi People’s Committee Vu Thu Ha on July 25 informed the press that K-pop girl group BlackPink’s Hanoi concert will take place as scheduled. The music show will not be canceled as many rumors have been spread on social networks.

Accordingly, the BlackPink 'Born Pink' World Tour will be held at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on July 29 and 30 and is expected to attract 67,000 audiences.

The concert is an international cultural event that has been organized in many countries around the world. It is also an opportunity to promote the images of Vietnam and Hanoi as safe, friendly, and attractive destinations to visitors, affirm the country’s ability to organize big events, and provide a chance for the capital city to develop the cultural industry in accordance with a plan on developing the Cultural Industry in Hanoi for the period of 2021-2025, with an orientation to 2030 and a vision to 2045, Ms. Ha said.

The People’s Committee of Hanoi has delegated departments and localities, the municipal Department of Public Security, the Hanoi Capital High Command, and the Health Department of the city to build plans on ensuring safety and security, epidemic prevention and control.